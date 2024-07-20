Man in custody after 4 found dead in Brooklyn apartment attack, NYPD says

The NYPD did not specify the injuries of the other three victims found dead in the home: Maftuna Khakimova, 27, and her two children; Kamila Shavkatova, 5, and Timur Shavkatov, 4. Police identified the same Bensonhurst neighborhood home address for all four of the victims.

NYPD officials declined to detail who reported the attack or what relation they had to the family.

The name of the man in custody, aged 24, was not immediately released. Police said he was being investigated and processed, but he had not been arrested as of Saturday morning.