springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden has been gored to death by an eland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported Monday.

The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland. Police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident,” which is standard procedure.

It was not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world's largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

In Other News
1
Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on
2
Rights groups urge Yemen's Houthis to end Taiz blockade
3
Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus
4
Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket
5
China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top