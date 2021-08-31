Man faces 10 years in prison after LA fireworks explosion

Ceja admitted to making several trips to Nevada in late June to buy fireworks — including homemade ones that were made out of cardboard and packed with explosive flash powder, federal prosecutors said.

Fireworks can be sold in California for up to four times the purchase price in Nevada, officials said.

Police discovered about 32,000 pounds (16 tons) of commercial-grade fireworks on Ceja's property on June 30 after following up on a tip. Law enforcement also found 140 homemade fireworks and explosives-making components.

The bomb squad decided to detonate the homemade in the neighborhood — believing they were too unstable to transport elsewhere. They examined them by X-ray and robotics and loaded them into the detonation chamber, officially called a total containment vessel, without weighing them with a scale.

The technicians grossly miscalculated how much explosive material they were loading into the chamber and the entire vessel exploded.

Residents in the neighborhood have called for accountability and asked why some people were still in their homes, despite a door-to-door evacuation order. Some victims have filed legal claims — the precursor to a lawsuit — against the city.

Fireworks are illegal to sell or possess in Los Angeles and in unincorporated areas of the county.

FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo ATF investigators stand next to the remains of an armored Los Angeles Police Department tractor-trailer after illegal fireworks seized at a home exploded in the containment chamber, in South Los Angeles. Arturo Ceja III, the man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard, which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people, now faces a decade in federal prison. Ceja pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 30 to one count of transportation of explosives without a license.