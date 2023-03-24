BreakingNews
Man drives at pedestrians inside German airport garage

Police say a motorist has driven at pedestrians and rammed parked cars in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany, injuring three people slightly

BERLIN (AP) — A motorist drove at pedestrians and rammed parked cars on Friday in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany, injuring three people slightly, police said.

Two police officers also were slightly hurt as they pinned down the 57-year-old man, who appeared to have mental health issues, according to a police statement.

Most people apparently were able to get out of the way of the vehicle, though one of the injured was squeezed between cars.

The driver was detained and taken to the hospital. He was uninjured.

Police said that, before the incident, security officers had twice thrown the man out of the airport “because of his behavior.” They didn't elaborate.

He then apparently climbed into a rental company's minibus that had been parked in the garage for cleaning and drove across the parking garage — shifting gears, going forward and backward over and over again until police stopped him.

