springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man dies after crashing limousine into Brandenburg Gate

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
German police say that a man has died after crashing a limousine into Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday that a man has died after crashing a limousine into Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital's popular sightseeing spot.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.

Police said initial information indicated that other people weren't harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.

Credit: Annette Riedl

Credit: Annette Riedl

Credit: Annette Riedl

Credit: Annette Riedl

In Other News
1
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
2
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
3
Italy arrests Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro
4
In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks
5
Asian shares mixed after gains on Wall Street
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top