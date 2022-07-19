Man detained in police probe of raging wildfires in France

Two huge fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests in the Gironde region have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12.

One of the blazes, raging south of Bordeaux, is suspected to have been started deliberately. A motorist told investigators that he saw a vehicle speeding away from the spot where that fire started on July 12. The motorist pulled over and tried, unsuccessfully to extinguish the flames, the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said. Criminal investigators subsequently found evidence pointing to possible arson, it said.