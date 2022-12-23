Man convicted over German train knife attack that wounded 4

The 28-year-old Palestinian man who grew up in Syria, identified only as Abdalrahman A. in line with German privacy rules, was convicted at the Munich state court.

German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors, who argued that there was an Islamic extremist motive, had called for a life sentence while defense lawyers argued that their client was a paranoid schizophrenic who couldn't be held criminally liable and called for his acquittal.