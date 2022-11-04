Man convicted of forcing women into prostitution sentenced

Ronald Hall, 48, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, used force, threats and coercion to traffic five victims in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Nevada from 2010 until 2019, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

He targeted drug dependent women, and punished those who did not do as he said by withholding drugs or using violence, including with weapons such as knives, belts and bats, prosecutors said.