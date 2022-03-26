Man convicted in shooting that killed 1, wounded NFL player

When the players said they didn’t, another person in the car asked the players’ names and one player said something along the lines of, ‘Don’t worry about all that,’” witnesses said.

Mendez pulled the car forward and then stopped, and its occupants got out and fired at least 19 shots at the players, witnesses said. The car had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the evening.

Simmons died at the scene. The other players ran as the shooters walked toward them, a witness said.

Deputy Shawnee County District Attorney Charles Kitt said the shooting occurred because Mendez and the three other people in the car felt they had been disrespected by the football players.

The other occupants of the car have not been identified and no one else has been charged in the case, which remains under investigation.

Mendez was also convicted on seven counts of aggravated robbery linked to crimes committed in the days before and after Simmons was killed.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set.