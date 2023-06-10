Man City seeks 1st Champions League title, Inter Milan eyes upset

Victory on Saturday would be the crowning achievement for City, which has won 16 trophies in 15 years under Abu Dhabi backing.

While Pep Guardiola has overseen an era of dominance in English soccer, he is yet to lead the club to success in Europe.

“It’s absolutely a dream," he said. “To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire. It’s a positive word for the desire and will to win it. It is of course a dream for us.”

Despite being underdog, Inter goes into the game on the back of winning the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup this season.

The Italian club is aiming for its fourth Champions League title.

“We know Manchester City right now is probably the best team in the world,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “They have proved that because they have been defeated very few times. We are also aware of our Champions League campaign. We are proud of what we did and will do our very best to play the final in a highly concentrated way.”

