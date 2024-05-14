Man City on verge of Premier League title as Halaand scores twice in 2-0 win over Tottenham

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight Premier League title

2 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight Premier League title.

The three-time defending champion will go into the final round of games on Sunday with a two-point lead on second-place Arsenal.

City hosts West Ham, while Arsenal is at home against Everton.

Haaland fired Pep Guardiola's team ahead from close range in the 51st minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he converted Kevin De Bruyne's cross from close range.

He struck his second from the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time after Pedro Porro had brought down Jeremy Doku.

City's win also meant Aston Villa secured fourth place and qualification for the Champions League ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

