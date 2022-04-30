Man City, Liverpool win in EPL title race; Norwich relegated

With that in mind, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp rested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from the starting lineup.

They should nevertheless have won more comfortably as they dominated. In the end, Naby Keita’s first-half goal stood up.

Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota combined to feed Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past a hapless Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle had been bidding for a fifth straight win but struggled to escape Liverpool's press.

Relegation-threatened Leeds also came in with impressive form from being unbeaten in the previous five matches.

But Rodri headed City into a halftime lead, and further goals from Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho sealed the result, which was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

Leeds remained one place and five points above third-from-bottom Everton, which has two games in hand.

RELEGATED

Norwich was relegated after Dean Smith’s return to Aston Villa ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings inflicted a 10th loss in 12 on Norwich and left it 13 points from safety with four matches remaining.

It is the fourth straight season which has ended in either promotion or relegation for Norwich.

Watford was also on the brink of going straight back down to the Championship after it lost to Burnley 2-1 to become the first team in top-flight history to lose 11 straight home games.

Two late goals consigned Watford to defeat and left it 12 points behind Leeds.

Burnley moved five points clear of the drop.

Southampton was 11 points clear – although it has played a match more than all of the teams around it – after losing at home to Crystal Palace 2-1.

Also, Brighton won at Wolverhampton 3-0.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Phil Foden after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, and Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool's Naby Keita, 8, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp waves at the fans as he celebrates victory at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)