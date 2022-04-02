springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, leaves the field as his teammate Sadio Mane enters during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

caption arrowCaption
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, leaves the field as his teammate Sadio Mane enters during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Nation & World
By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League but it only lasted a matter of hours

Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League.

It only lasted a matter of hours.

The status quo was ultimately maintained in what is promising to be another gripping fight for the title between the two giants from northwest England after both teams won on Saturday.

Liverpool was first up, beating Watford 2-0 to make it 10 straight victories in the league.

That meant City dropped out of first place for the first time since Dec. 4 — but not for long.

Pep Guardiola's team kicked off barely 30 minutes later, at relegation-threatened Burnley, took the lead after five minutes and eased to a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool and City have games in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday before what could yet be a decisive meeting at City's Etihad Stadium five days later. One point will separate them heading into that potential title-decider, with seven more games each to play after that.

If third-place Chelsea had any faint ambitions of catching the top two, they were surely extinguished after conceding four second-half goals in a 4-1 home loss to London rival Brentford.

One of Brentford's scorers at Stamford Bridge was Christian Eriksen, who netted the second for his first goal in the Premier League since returning from suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's European Championship. He also scored in back-to-back games for Denmark over the international break.

Wolverhampton kept up its push for a finish in the European positions by beating Aston Villa 2-1 while Leeds drew 1-1 with Southampton and last-place Norwich held Brighton 0-0 and is now seven points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, right, celebrates with his teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, right, celebrates with his teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

caption arrowCaption
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, right, celebrates with his teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

Credit: Jon Super

caption arrowCaption
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

caption arrowCaption
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Credit: Rui Vieira

caption arrowCaption
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

caption arrowCaption
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Credit: Rui Vieira

caption arrowCaption
Brentford's Christian Eriksen scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brentford, at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Brentford's Christian Eriksen scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brentford, at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

caption arrowCaption
Brentford's Christian Eriksen scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brentford, at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

In Other News
1
Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman's execution
2
Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at age 78
3
Elton John credits Ryan White's family with saving his life
4
Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security
5
Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top