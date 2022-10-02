Man City brings United down to earth with 6-3 rout in derby

It was a case of damage limitation at the halftime interval after City raced to a 4-0 lead in an utterly dominant display.

Pep Guardiola’s team controlled 62% of possession by the midway point and was ahead after just eight minutes through Foden.

United had already survived one goal-mouth scramble in the opening moments by way of warning of what was to come.

Haaland struck twice in the space of three minutes later in the half, and then set up Foden for the midfielder’s second just before halftime.

A number of empty seats appeared in the away section of the crowd, with many United fans failing to show for the second half.

Those that did stay witnessed United's Antony score a wonderful goal from distance after 56 minutes.

But City was soon dominating again, with Haaland completing his treble and then setting up Foden to do likewise.

Substitute, Anthony Martial, scored twice in the last 10 minutes – the second from the penalty spot – but the humbling had been complete long before.

Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira

