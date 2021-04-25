X

Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, center, celebrates with Riyad Mahrez, left, and Joao Cancelo after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome for Manchester City: winning the League Cup.

For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it took Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick.

What was less familiar for the finalists was playing in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn't happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.

There was also an unfamiliar sight on the touchline, with 29-year-old rookie coach Ryan Mason managing Tottenham following Jose Mourinho's firing on Monday.

A change in manager couldn't end Tottenham's trophy drought since lifting this cup in 2008.

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s Premier League leaders with an upcoming Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

