Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

The suspect was arraigned Wednesday, days after some conservatives, including Ohio's Republican governor and attorney general, had raised questions about whether the case was real. Abortion rights supporters had pointed to the story to highlight fallout from the Supreme Court ruling.

A detective testified Wednesday that Columbus police learned about the girl's pregnancy through a referral by Franklin County Children Services that was made by her mother on June 22, and that she had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, The Columbus Dispatch reported.