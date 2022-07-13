springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

Nation & World
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
A man has been charged in Ohio with the rape of a 10-year-old girl whose case drew national attention when a doctor said the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been charged in Ohio with the rape of a 10-year-old girl whose case drew national attention when a doctor said the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state after the U.S. Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling.

The suspect was arraigned Wednesday, days after some conservatives, including Ohio's Republican governor and attorney general, had raised questions about whether the case was real. Abortion rights supporters had pointed to the story to highlight fallout from the Supreme Court ruling.

A detective testified Wednesday that Columbus police learned about the girl's pregnancy through a referral by Franklin County Children Services that was made by her mother on June 22, and that she had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

An Indianapolis physician who provides abortion services, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, had told The Indianapolis Star that an abortion had been provided for such a child because the girl couldn't get the abortion in Ohio, which had a newly imposed state ban on abortions at the first detectable "fetal heartbeat."

In Other News
1
Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms NYC system
2
US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued
3
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win
4
3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach
5
Contenders re-sign key players at start of NHL free agency
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top