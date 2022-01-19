Man charged with killing nurse, 70, at Los Angeles bus stop

Meanwhile a $250,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing Brianna Kupfer while she worked at a furniture store.

A customer found Kupfer, 24, dead on the floor Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles police said in a statement.

The suspect, wearing all black clothing and a face mask, was last seen walking in the alley behind the store in the Hancock Park neighborhood.

“Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk-in to the store,” police said. “The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door.”

Police late Tuesday said they were looking for 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, a transient who has been seen in several Southern California cities along with San Diego and San Francisco.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," an LAPD community alert said. "If seen do not approach call 911."

Flowers and candles are placed outside Croft House store in honor of Brianna Kupfer on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department, West Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of Kupfer, a 24-year-old Pacific Palisades resident, who was killed at a business in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on Jan. 13. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)