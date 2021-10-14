Man charged in shooting that killed 7-year-old Chicago girl

“I feel like my family are one step closer to getting justice,” she said. “I feel like the justice system is working for us.”

In court documents, prosecutors said there was no video of the shooting itself but there was video showing Luster and another man getting out of a silver car nearby and that two witnesses identified Luster as one of the men. Prosecutors also said that records indicate that Luster owns a silver car.

Police are still looking for the second shooter and the driver of the getaway car.

“We’re still asking for the public’s help,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “We’re asking for more information because we believe that, you know, the public knows these other two individuals who are probably associated with Luster and are a part of it.”