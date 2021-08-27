springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man charged after UK supermarket goods injected with syringe

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
British police have charged a 37-year-old man after products were injected with syringes in a few London supermarkets

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a 37-year-old man after products were injected with syringes in a few London supermarkets.

The Metropolitan Police force said Leoaai Elghareeb would appear in court Friday on a charge of contaminating or interfering with goods.

Elghareeb was arrested after a man entered three supermarkets in west London’s Hammersmith area on Wednesday and “injected an unknown substance into a number of food and non-food products,” police said. The force advised customers who had bought products at the stores on Wednesday evening to throw them away.

Police said the motive was so far unknown but “there is no evidence the man was working as part of a group.”

In Other News
1
The Latest: Denmark lowers COVID threat, citing vaccinations
2
Chinese regulators to exercise more control over algorithms
3
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
4
South African photojournalist John Parkin dies at age 63
5
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top