Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems' HQ

“He described using a wine bottle, gasoline, and a sock to construct the device. He admitted knowing that gasoline is flammable. He further confirmed his participation in the events,” the complaint states.

Austin Fire arson investigator Capt. Jeffrey Deane said Friday that the attack was politically motivated.

“This person was not happy with the current political climate. He blamed this office and who they represent for a lot of the issues that he saw as problems with the country,” Deane said. “He was forthcoming and confessed to that.”

Authorities said in court documents that Faircloth left a note at the scene that mentioned states and a city with Democratic majorities or Democratic federal lawmakers. It then stated, “One thing you can't have is Texas,” and “Consider this a ”light" warning," according to a photograph in the document.

