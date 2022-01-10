Man arrested in Alabama accused of using app to arrange rape

The detective began communicating with the person, determined that the request was real, and began trying to locate the user while also locating and contacting the would-be victim in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, to make sure she was safe, the statement said.

The Kik account was tracked to Mann through computer records, the statement said, and phone location records were used to pinpoint the residence where Mann was arrested, apparently while visiting relatives. The FBI office in Huntsville was brought in when evidence indicated the suspect was in Alabama.

The woman, who was not identified in court records, told police she had met Mann online and chatted with him on Twitter but they had not met in person, the agent's statement said.

Mann, who was jailed in Morgan County, made an initial appearance before a federal magistrate by video on Thursday.

No one from Kik immediately responded to an email requesting comment Monday.