Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

No one was injured in the Georgia shooting. No details on the Montgomery shooting were immediately released.

Brown is charged in Georgia with aggravated assault, possessing a gun while committing a felony and first-degree criminal damage.

Deputies in western Georgia's Troup County said they identified the suspect vehicle using a traffic camera, allowing information about the car to be broadcast around the region. Authorities said that led to a Chambers County, Alabama, sheriff's deputy pulling Brown over and arresting him. Brown was later handed over to Auburn police.

Officials did not immediately identify a motive in the shootings.

Troup County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Stewart Smith said investigators can’t say at this time what motivated the shootings. He said that while Troup County has filed charges, he expected Brown would be jailed in Alabama and would be prosecuted first in that state.