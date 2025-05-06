Breaking: Learn why this region is home to largest paved bicycle trail network at Springfield event

Man arrested after ramming car into front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home

Authorities say a man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston’s home in Los Angeles
FILE - Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

FILE - Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston's home in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

Police told KABC-TV that the “Friends” star was home at the time of the crash.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Monday on the 900 Block of Airole Way in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the LA Police Department.

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager.

Private security guards apprehended the driver and held him until police arrived. Lee described the suspect as a white middle-aged man. He has not been identified, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Lee said.

“He used his vehicle to ram a gate to the residence,” Lee said.

Messages were left Tuesday with representatives and attorneys for Aniston.

Aniston, currently starring in Apple TV’s “Morning Show,” purchased the midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

In Other News
1
Conservative leader Merz overcomes historic defeat to become Germany’s...
2
Kentucky boy uses mother's phone to order 70K Dum-Dum suckers to share...
3
The Latest: Prime Minister Carney rebuffs Trump’s push to make Canada...
4
As Trump battles elite colleges, House GOP looks to hike endowment tax...
5
Search halted with seven missing after boat thought to be carrying...