Man arrested after Molotov cocktail thrown at Austin Dems HQ

Ryan Faircloth, 30, was booked Friday in the Travis County jail. He was charged with arson and possessing a prohibited weapon — the Molotov cocktail — according to Austin Fire arson investigator Capt. Jeffrey Deane.

Investigators received multiple tips after releasing the surveillance video. One of the tips led to Faircloth's social media. Information found online and other evidence led arson investigators and the FBI to make the arrest, Deane said at a news conference.