Man admits racist abuse of Black England soccer players

The Crown Prosecution Service said Scott McCluskey, 43, of Cheshire posted the comments about Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

McCluskey told police he smoked marijuana on the night of the final and posted the comments to make people laugh. He said he didn’t realize his comments would be considered racist, and he deleted them after seeing the response from other social media users.