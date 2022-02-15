Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from an Arizona vendor last month and then trying to resell it

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.

The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.

It was unclear Monday if Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.

In Other News
1
Valieva skates into first place after Olympic short program
2
Olympics Live: Kamila Valieva ends short program on top
3
EXPLAINER: Will burglar alarms still work after 3G shutdown?
4
Intel says it will buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion
5
Stocks open higher, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top