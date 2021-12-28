Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mama bear, 3 cubs climb tree, take nap in urban Virginia

Two of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Two of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Wildlife officials say a mama black bear and her three cubs clambered up a tree and napped in the middle of a Virginia neighborhood before voluntarily ambling on hours later

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A mama black bear and three cubs clambered up a tree and napped in the middle of a Virginia neighborhood before voluntarily ambling on hours later, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The four black bears left their lofty perch on aptly named Bruin Drive in the city of Chesapeake around midnight Monday, Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook.

Officials had asked residents near the tree to stay inside and blocked off the road from outside visitors in order to give the bears “space, quiet, and time.”

Police were first alerted to the bears about 2 a.m. Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

caption arrowCaption
One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
caption arrowCaption
One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

caption arrowCaption
Four bears sleep in a tree during morning on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Four bears sleep in a tree during morning on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Four bears sleep in a tree during morning on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

caption arrowCaption
One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
caption arrowCaption
One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Va., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Credit: Stephen M. Katz

In Other News
1
Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys
2
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
3
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work longer hours
4
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; travel companies gain
5
Tusk says hacking marks crisis of democracy in Poland
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top