Maltese businessman indicted for journalist's 2017 murder

Other people have been investigated in the case. Three men were charged with carrying out her murder, one of whom has pleaded guilty. In addition, an alleged middleman was been granted a presidential pardon in exchange for revealing what he knows. Two more people were charged with supplying the bomb.

An independent inquiry into the murder which was published in July concluded that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination due to a culture of impunity that emanated from the highest levels of government.

Fenech was involved in a consortium which won a highly controversial contract with the Maltese government to build a power station.

Caption FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, the wreckage of the car of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia lies next to a road in the town of Mosta, Malta. After a long process of compiling evidence and witness testimony, indictment on charges of complicity in the murder and for criminal conspiracy was filed against Yorgen Fenech, a hotelier whom investigators believe masterminded the killing. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud, File) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud