Malone cruises to second straight US gymnastics title

Malone's triumph automatically earned him a spot on the 2022 world championship team. He'll be joined in Liverpool, England, this fall by a resurgent Whittenburg.

The 28-year-old, a four-time world championship team member but never an Olympian, considered retirement at the end of 2021. He ultimately decided to press on, saying his body was too healthy for him to move on to the next chapter of his life.

Buoyed a bit by a bonus system designed to reward gymnasts for attempting more difficult elements, the powerfully built Whittenburg posted the top score on still rings and took second on vault. He still seemed destined to have to sweat out the world championship team selection camp in October until Hong saw a largely brilliant meet end with a sloppy set on high bar that dropped him from second to third, costing him one of the two automatic berths on the world team.

The 18-year-old Hong, who will join Malone at Stanford when classes begin in late September, still provided a compelling case that he should join his soon-to-be teammate in England too. Hong took first on vault, second on floor and third on rings.

