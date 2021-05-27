Mali’s military releases transitional president and PM

The release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who are in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.

The U.N. Security Council said Wednesday after a closed meeting that the resignations were forced and demanded an immediate resumption of the civilian-led transition and said the military should return to their barracks.