Mali's military government is suspending political parties' activities, state TV says

The announcement followed Wednesday's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Hundreds of activists last weekend defied threats from the military government and demonstrated in the capital, Bamako, against the bill to dissolve political parties — the latest decision to restrict political activities. Police had cordoned off the area to avoid clashes with pro-military youths who tried to prevent the rally.

Another protest had been expected this week.

“I’m not surprised, I expected this because this is their way of preventing us from carrying out our activities, but we will continue to defend democracy in Mali. We are a people committed to democracy,” Cheick Oumar Doumbia, one of the leaders of the weekend demonstration, told The Associated Press.

Goita seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021. Last week, a national political conference said he should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term.

On Sunday, civil society figures, political parties and labor leaders held a press conference to call for “a rapid and credible return to constitutional order through the organization of transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections." Police made them leave the scene, citing the risk of confrontation with government supporters.

Mali’s military leaders have cut diplomatic ties and military cooperation with traditional Western partners and forged new partnerships with Russia.