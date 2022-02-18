Mali calls on France to withdraw soldiers "without delay"

Operation Barkhane is also in Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. France ultimately aims to reduce the number of its troops in the Sahel to about 2,500 or 3,000, according to the French Armed Forces.

France's deployment of troops to Mali in 2013 initially met with success, succeeding in dislodging jihadi rebels from three centers in northern Mali. But the extremists simply relocated into the vast desert areas where their attacks have increased in recent years.

Since an August 2020 coup, Mali has been led by Col. Assimi Goita. Goita carried out a second coup by dismissing the civilian leaders in Mali’s transitional government and putting himself in charge last year. Many Malians have since staged large demonstrations against the presence of troops from France, the former colonial power.

Experts and former politicians expressed worry that jihadi groups will take advantage of France’s pullout, while others noted that Mali’s security has not improved despite the presence of the French forces.

Senegal president Macky Sall, who also chairs the African Union, raised doubts about the future of the peace-keeping U.N. mission in Mali after the French troops leave.

“If there are no longer forces like Barkhane, which were there with logistical and intelligence resources, how are we ensure the continuity of the United Nations mission in Mali?” Sall asked at the end of the EU-Africa summit in Brussels on Friday. “If there is no longer any force in Mali, how can the Malian army alone ensure the defense of its territory today?”

AP writers Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed.

FILE - French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel leave their base in Gao, Mali, June 9, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

FILE - French soldiers secure the evacuation of foreigners during exchanges of fire with jihadists in Gao, northern Mali, on Feb. 10, 2013. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)