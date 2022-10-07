Malaysian wildlife traffickers hit with US sanctions

The report says criminals tend to exploit legislative and enforcement gaps in some countries in efforts to hide the illegal trafficking.

“This is the case, for example, with pangolin scale traders who choose to store their stock in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as opposed to other source countries due to a perception of lesser capacity for interdiction,” the U.N. says.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and illicit finance, said wildlife trafficking groups perpetuate corruption and illicit finance.

“The United States considers wildlife trafficking to be not only a critical conservation concern, but also a threat to global security," Nelson said.

Treasury worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, State Department and the government of Thailand to uncover the case.