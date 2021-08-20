Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation's new leader

Sultan Abdullah said in a statement that he hopes Ismail's appointment will bring an end to the country's political turmoil. He urged lawmakers to set aside their political differences and unite to tackle the country's worsening pandemic.

“Ismail's appointment was not unexpected. With this, UMNO is now back in the driver's seat," said James Chin, an Asian expert at Australia's University of Tasmania.

Ismail's 114 votes exceed the 111 needed for a simple majority but is close to the backing Muhyiddin had and was unable to keep. Ismail is from UMNO, the larger party in the alliance, leaving him on firmer ground, but he still needs Muhyiddin’s party for enough support to lead.

Angry Malaysians had launched an online petition to protest Ismail's candidacy, with more than 340,000 signatures collected so far. Many believe Ismail's choice will restore the status quo, with its perceived failed response to a worsening pandemic.

Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita, despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June. Daily new infections have more than doubled since June to hit a new record of 23,564 on Friday, bringing the country's total to over 1.5 million cases. Deaths have surged to above 13,000.

Caption Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to media as he departure to national palace from UMNO Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob appeared to have won majority support to be Malaysia's new leader. His backers have been summoned to the palace Thursday to verify to the king they support him. (AP Photo/FL Wong) Credit: FL Wong Credit: FL Wong

Caption Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to media as he departs for the national palace, at UMNO Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail appeared to have won majority support to be Malaysia's new leader. His backers have been summoned to the palace Thursday to verify to the king they support him. (AP Photo/FL Wong) Credit: FL Wong Credit: FL Wong

Caption Police stand guard in the rain at the main entrance of the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Malaysian state royals are meeting Friday at the national palace to discuss the appointment of a new prime minister, with the likely choice stirring public anger and warnings of more political instability. (AP Photo/FL Wong) Credit: FL Wong Credit: FL Wong