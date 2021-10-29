Malaysia plans windfall tax for rich companies in new budget

It also returned the premiership to Ismail’s United Malays National Organization, which had led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 but was ousted in the 2018 elections amid a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.

Zafrul said Malaysia's economy is expected to grow 5.5%-6.5% in 2022, from 3%-4% projected this year after a contraction of 5.6% last year. Despite the increased spending, he said the government's budget deficit is expected to narrow to 6% from 6.5% this year.

With many livelihoods hit by the pandemic, he said the government will dish out a total 8.2 billion ringgit ($2 billion) in cash handouts that will benefit 9.6 million poor households and individuals. Nearly 5 billion ringgit has also been allocated to create 600,000 new jobs, he said.

To boost state coffers, Zafrul said the government will impose a one-off special tax for high-income companies generating more than 100 million ringgit ($24.1 million) in profits. The first 100 million ringgit in taxable earnings will be taxed at 24% while the rest will be taxed at 33%, he said.

The budget in part is seen as an effort by Ismail and his UMNO party to win back public support, especially rural ethnic Malays, and to show that it can lead the country again. General elections are not due until 2023, but many expect polls could be called next year.

Caption In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, center, and Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz, second from left, walk together to delivers the 2022 budget speech at parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Famer Roheni/Malaysia Department of Information via AP) Credit: Famer Roheni Credit: Famer Roheni

