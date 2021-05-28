Malaysia imposes near-total lockdown after virus cases soar

If daily cases fall, some economic sectors will be allowed to reopen in the second phase, which is expected to last four weeks, he said. After that, the country will return to current controls, with all businesses allowed to operate but not social activities.

Muhyiddin vowed that the government will bolster the healthcare system to ensure it doesn’t collapse and ramp up vaccinations.

This is the country's second nationwide lockdown in over a year. A lockdown last year badly hit the economy, and the government resisted growing calls for another large-scale lockdown but caved in after the runaway increase in new cases.

Earlier Friday, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri said many ethnic Malay Muslims violated COVID-19 safety rules that banned them from visiting each other during the Eid festival.

He said 24 Eid clusters have been detected with 850 confirmed cases. Many of the positive cases involved people who were asymptomatic, he said.

