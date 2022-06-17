Malaysia: Disney refused to cut gay scenes in 'Lightyear'

The Film Censorship Board said it approved the movie with parental guidance for those under 13 on the condition of modifications. Scenes and dialogues that it “found to contain elements promoting the LGBT lifestyle which violate key aspects of the Guidelines on the Film Censorship” were ordered to "be cut and muted,” the board said in a statement.

“However, the film distributors did not agree to comply with the instructions" and decided instead to cancel the screening, the board said, adding that it would not compromise on any LGBTQ scenes. The statement did not specify which scenes violated censorship guidelines.