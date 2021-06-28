Make-a-Wish clarifies policy after confusion on vaccinations

“We respect everyone’s freedom of choice,” Davis says in the video. “We can’t wait until Sept. 15 when we can expand the types of life-changing wishes we can grant.”

To clarify the “misinformation and falsehoods on social media and in some media outlets,” the foundation issued a simpler statement:

“Make-A-Wish has not, does not and will not deny wishes to children who are not vaccinated… Make-A-Wish will continue to grant wishes to children who are not vaccinated.”

The foundation said it had expected some backlash about its decision to delay granting wishes for some Make-a-Wish children. But it made that choice because it “focused on listening to medical experts and doing what was right and in the best interest of the health and safety of all our wish families.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the foundation has granted over 6,500 wishes to children and their families, regardless of vaccination status.

