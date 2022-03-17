Major UK ferry operator fires 800 crew after pausing service

“We believe it is in our members’ best interests to stay on board until further notice,’’ he added.

The company operates ferries between the UK and France, Ireland and the Netherlands. P&O, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

The COVID-19 outbreak had prompted the company to warn in May 2020 that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable."

“The news that P&O Ferries is sacking the crew across its entire UK fleet is a betrayal of British workers,’’ Dickinson said. “It is nothing short of scandalous given that this Dubai-owned company received British taxpayers' money during the pandemic."