springfield-news-sun logo
X

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced on Saturday, Oct. 23, it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Caption
FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced on Saturday, Oct. 23, it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

Credit: Amr Nabil

Credit: Amr Nabil

Nation & World
By AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, has announced it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges.

The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil.

Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.

In Other News
1
Matsuyama has 1-stroke, 3rd-round lead at Zozo Championship
2
Bangladesh to share 'climate prosperity plan' at COP26
3
Frenchman tied to far-right abduction charged with terrorism
4
Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
5
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top