Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO

The move comes as the MLBPA is attempting to unionize minor leaguers following decades of opposition and in the aftermath of a nearly 100-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Clark made the announcement alongside AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler during an event at the National Press Club.

Shuler called it “an incredible moment for the labor movement.” Clark said baseball players want to strengthen their organization by supporting minor leaguers and becoming part of the AFL-CIO.