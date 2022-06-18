Major German art show opens amid antisemitism controversy

The show, which takes place every five years in the German city of Kassel and is considered a major event in the international art calendar, is curated this year by the Indonesian group Ruangrupa. The group was accused of inviting organizations from developing countries who support a boycott of Israel because of the country's treatment of Palestinians.

Speaking Saturday at the show's official opening, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said "there are limits” to what artists can do when they address political issues.