Major Adriatic Sea bridge connects coastline in Croatia

Bosnian officials were not happy when the construction started, claiming the bridge that circumvents Bosnian territory violates the state's sovereign access to open seas in the Adriatic.

Plenkovic said the bridge will not divide, but it will connect people and nations.

“The bridge does not connect only Croatia, but it connects the EU as well as Bosnia-Herzegovina,” he said.

In recent years, China has been pouring funds into Central and Eastern European countries as part of its strategic Belt and Road project, which includes upgrading infrastructure and is aimed at creating a network of transportation and trade links between China and Europe.

EU officials, however, worry that the Chinese investments boost the Asian country’s economic and political clout in the region, which is still reeling from the bloody 1990s breakup of the former Yugoslavia.

A view of the construction of Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, Croatia, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. European Union-funded Peljesac Bridge in southern Croatia that has been built by a Chinese state-owned company was opened late Wednesday. The bridge was designed to connect two swaths of Adriatic Sea coastline and passes over a small stretch of Bosnia's territory. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Fireworks light up the skies at the construction site of the Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, Croatia, Thursday, July 29, 2021. European Union-funded Peljesac Bridge in southern Croatia that has been built by a Chinese state-owned company was opened late Wednesday. The bridge was designed to connect two swaths of Adriatic Sea coastline and passes over a small stretch of Bosnia's territory. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

