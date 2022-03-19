Maine island library wants your banned books

For years, islanders just traded books among themselves, but they decided to create a grassroots library in 2016 in a donated storage shed. It expanded in 2020 to add a second shed for a children's library with help from a grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

There's no librarian. Patrons borrow books using the honor system. Books are checked out by writing the book's name in a notebook.

As the library grew, the island started to become the bookish equivalent of the “Island of Misfit Toys,” the place where unwanted toys reside in the Christmas classic, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The emphasis on banned books does not seem to be controversial on Matinicus, the state’s most remote and isolated community.

With only 100 year-round residents, a live-and-let-live tolerance and appreciation for differences is essential.

“We are in a privileged position to say, ‘We don’t ban books,’ and that we welcome people’s suggestions for books,” Murray said.