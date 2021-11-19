Maine Democrat stands alone, again, in opposing Biden bill

His decision to break ranks on Biden's bill attracted some Twitter scorn Friday. A few critics called him a DINO, or “Democrat in Name Only."

Golden shrugged off the criticism. He said he's worried not for himself, but for Democrats at large if they want to hold onto their congressional majorities in the midterm elections.

His said his opposition to Biden's bill centered on the state and local tax deduction, where a $10,000 cap would be raised to $80,000. He said 88% of millionaires would get an average tax break of $17,000 while little more than 1% of benefits would go to people making less than $100,000. These people would get back $20 or $30 under the provision, he said.

That's not the sort of thing Democrats should support, Golden said.

“Sometimes the truth hurts,” he said.

The good news, he said, is that the bill will be revised in the Senate. He said he expects those negotiations will produce a final version of the bill that he can support.

Golden noted that Biden has vowed for months that the overall proposal would be funded by rich people who don't pay their share in taxes.

"We need to deliver on that," he said.

Sharp reported from Portland, Maine.