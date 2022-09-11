Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21

The onslaught started in a hurry.

Kansas City jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening drive, capping an 11-play, 75-yard march with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce. The Chiefs pushed ahead 14-0 later in the first on a nifty play from Mahomes, who threw an underhanded shovel pass to Edwards-Helaire for the 3-yard score.

The Chiefs led 23-7 by halftime after Harrison Butker, who missed part of the first half with a left ankle injury, made a 54-yard field goal with two seconds left in the second quarter.

Kansas City — which is trying to make the AFC title game for a fifth straight season — had a 37-7 advantage by the fourth quarter.

It was a rough start for Arizona, which also suffered through a brutal ending to 2021. The Cardinals have lost six of seven games dating to last season, including the playoffs.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was playing his first game since being rewarded with a $230.5 million, five-year contract during the offseason. He finished 22-of-34 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns, though much of that production came when the Chiefs already had control of the game.

The Cardinals came into Week 1 missing some of their best players. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the season's first six games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Star defensive lineman J.J. Watt was inactive because of a calf injury.

SAFETY KICKER

Butker left the game in the first quarter because of an ankle injury, so the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle the job.

He actually did OK.

Reid was made 1 of 2 attempts on extra points and also blasted a kickoff through the back of the end zone for a touchback. The safety was prepared for his role as the emergency kicker: He made an extra point during a preseason game.

Butker returned late in the second quarter.

READY TO GO

Mahomes completed touchdown passes on the first three drives of Kansas City's season. He's the second quarterback to do that since at least 1991. The other was Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

INJURIES

Chiefs: RG Trey Smith (ankle) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) left the game in the second half.

Cardinals: Arizona entered the game with a banged-up roster, especially considering this is the first week of the season. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck) and Watt were all inactive because of injuries.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Host the Chargers on Thursday night.

Cardinals: Travel to face the Raiders next Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrate Kelce's touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) attempt to recover a botched snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Arizona Cardinals' Nick Vigil during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hands off to Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) for a touchdown run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)