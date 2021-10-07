springfield-news-sun logo
X

Magnitude 5.9 quake halts trains in Tokyo area; 30 injured

A road is soaked in water following an earthquake, in Tokyo, early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, halting trains and subways. (Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
A road is soaked in water following an earthquake, in Tokyo, early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, halting trains and subways. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 005507+0900

Credit: 005507+0900

Nation & World
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area, injuring more than 30 people and halting trains and subways

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, injuring more than 30 people, damaging underground water pipes and halting trains and subways.

Traffic disruptions continued Friday morning, with local trains delayed and commuters overflowing from stations.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of about 80 kilometers (48 miles). There was no danger of a tsunami.

It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no abnormalities at nuclear power facilities in the area.

Most trains operated Friday morning but with major delays and entry restrictions to avoid overcrowding. There was a long waiting line outside of Shinjuku station in Tokyo, and hundreds of morning commuters were overflowing from the Kawaguchi station.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Friday that 32 people were injured, three of them seriously, from the quake.

Police in Chiba prefecture, where 11 people were injured, said two women in separate locations sprained their ankles when they were thrown to the floor during the quake. A commuter train partially derailed in eastern Tokyo when it made an emergency stop, causing three passengers to fall and get slightly injured, according to the disaster management agency.

Others were injured in Kanagawa, Saitama and Gunma prefectures.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said about 250 homes in downtown Tokyo temporarily lost power.

“Shinkansen” super express trains in and out of Tokyo were halted for safety checks but later resumed operation, East Japan Railway Co. said.

Tokyo’s Yamanote loop line and subways restarted late Thursday, but with major delays. Outside of Tokyo's Shinagawa station, where local trains were temporarily halted because of power outages, there was a long line of people trying to get taxis home.

Dozens of people in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba were stranded at stations, and some took shelter at facilities set up by local municipalities.

Many elevators automatically stopped, including those at Tokyo's metropolitan government building, temporarily trapping some people.

Fire and disaster officials said underground water pipes were damaged in dozens of locations in Tokyo. In one district, water was gushing from the ground.

New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect your lives.” He said it was the strongest shaking in Tokyo since March 2011.

Kishida returned to his office late Thursday to lead the government's response.

Firefighters work on an inundated road following an earthquake, in Tokyo, early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, halting trains and subways. (Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
Firefighters work on an inundated road following an earthquake, in Tokyo, early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, halting trains and subways. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Passengers are seen outside the entrance of JR Shinagawa station as the railway company makes safety check following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
Passengers are seen outside the entrance of JR Shinagawa station as the railway company makes safety check following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

The status of the train services delayed by an earthquake are seen on a monitor at JR Tokyo station following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
The status of the train services delayed by an earthquake are seen on a monitor at JR Tokyo station following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

The entrance of JR Shimbashi station is crowded with passengers as the train services are suspended following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
The entrance of JR Shimbashi station is crowded with passengers as the train services are suspended following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Yoshitaka Sugawara

Credit: Yoshitaka Sugawara

Passengers wait sitting on stairs as the train services are suspended due to an earthquake at JR Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
Passengers wait sitting on stairs as the train services are suspended due to an earthquake at JR Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

People wait in line at a taxi stand outside the Tokyo station when all the train services were suspended at the station in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, following an earthquake. Some train services resumed later. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Caption
People wait in line at a taxi stand outside the Tokyo station when all the train services were suspended at the station in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, following an earthquake. Some train services resumed later. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

People wait at a train station in Tokyo early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after a powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area late Thursday, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
People wait at a train station in Tokyo early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after a powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area late Thursday, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Passengers wait in a long line to get into JR Kawaguchi station in Kawaguchi, near Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Entry to the station was restricted due to aftermath of Thursday's strong earthquake. (Kyodo News via AP)
Caption
Passengers wait in a long line to get into JR Kawaguchi station in Kawaguchi, near Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Entry to the station was restricted due to aftermath of Thursday's strong earthquake. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Commuters pack into a train car in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
Commuters pack into a train car in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Commuters move along a crowded train station platform in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
Commuters move along a crowded train station platform in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Commuters pack into a train car in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
Commuters pack into a train car in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Commuters pack into a train car in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
Commuters pack into a train car in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Commuters move along a crowded train station platform in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
Commuters move along a crowded train station platform in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the morning after a strongearthquake has shaken the Tokyo area Thursday night, temporarily halting trains and subways. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

In Other News
1
Stafford, Rams beat Seahawks 26-17; Wilson injures finger
2
LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers cap 4-game Division Series slate
3
Arozarena shines, Rays blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS opener
4
Former Australian PM calls for solidarity with Taiwan
5
No. 15 Coastal Carolina beats Arkansas State 52-20
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top