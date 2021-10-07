Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes Tokyo; 17 people injured

Others were injured in Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, according to media reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said about 250 homes in downtown Tokyo temporarily lost power.

“Shinkansen” super express trains in and out of Tokyo were halted for safety checks but later resumed operation, East Japan Railway Co. said. Tokyo's Yamanote loop line and subways also restarted.

Outside of Tokyo's Shinagawa station, where local trains were temporarily halted, there was a long line of people trying to get taxis home.

Many elevators automatically stopped, including those at Tokyo's metropolitan government building, temporarily trapping some people.

Fire and disaster officials said underground water pipes were damaged in dozens of locations in Tokyo. In one district, water was gushing from the ground.

New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect your lives.” He said it was the strongest shaking in Tokyo since March 2011.

Kishida returned to his office late Thursday to lead the government's response.

Caption The train service is suspended due to power failure at JR Shinagawa station following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People wait in line outside the Tokyo station when all the train services were suspended at the station in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, following an earthquake. Some train services resumed later. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption The status of the train services delayed by an earthquake are seen on a monitor at JR Tokyo station following an earthquake, in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A road is soaked in water following an earthquake, in Tokyo, early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, halting trains and subways. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 005507+0900 Credit: 005507+0900

Caption Firefighters work on an inundated road following an earthquake, in Tokyo, early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, halting trains and subways. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Passengers wait sitting on stairs as the train services are suspended due to an earthquake at JR Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People wait in line at a taxi stand outside the Tokyo station when all the train services were suspended at the station in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, following an earthquake. Some train services resumed later. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption A man sits on the floor of the Tokyo station when all the train services were suspended from the station in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, following an earthquake. Some train services resumed later. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption A road is soaked in water following an earthquake at a residential area in Tokyo, early Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, halting trains and subways. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 005224+0900 Credit: 005224+0900

Caption An intersection is seen after a strong earthquake hit metropolitan area Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude has shaken the Tokyo area, but officials say there is no danger of a tsunami. The Meteorological Agency says the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles). (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption People wait in line at a taxi stand outside the Tokyo station when all the train services were suspended at the station in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, following an earthquake. Some train services resumed later. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae