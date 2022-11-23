springfield-news-sun logo
X

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
Turkey's disaster management agency says an earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkey, causing panic

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkey on Wednesday, Turkey’s government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers east of Istanbul. It was felt in Istanbul and in the capital Ankara.

The quake sent people rushing out of buildings and cut power in the area, Duzce’s mayor Faruk Ozlu told private NTV television.

Ozlu said there was no immediate report of casualty or damage but authorities were still assessing possible destruction.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Duzce was hit by a powerful earthquake in 1999, which killed some 800 people.

In Other News
1
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
2
Verlander, Pujols voted Comeback Players of the Year
3
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
4
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
5
Bolsonaro contests Brazil election loss, wants votes voided
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top