New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

Another 69 people were injured as a result of the earthquake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, AFAD's chief Yunus Sezer told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a father and daughter were trapped beneath the rubble of a four-story building in the town. The pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.